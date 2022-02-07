Endeavour Martial Arts has opened a permanent academy on the Vesuvius Business Park, off Sandy Lane, with the hopes of launching new classes suitable for all the family.

Leading the academy are husband and wife, Tom, aged 29, and Megan Cutforth, 27, who have been teaching the martial arts to children and adults since 2015, and have graded hundreds of students to blackbelt and beyond.

Since starting up classes in their new base last month, Tom said the business is going from “strength to strength”.

He said: “It's just a hobby gone mad, basically - it's what we love to do.

“We're enjoying it, the students are enjoying it; It's always nice to have a permanent place that's yours, and we've got much more flexibility of what classes we can offer.

“We've also just started a new enrollment in the new year, so we've now got spaces for all ages.”

The pair used to teach classes in Doncaster before moving closer to their home in Worksop, where they began classes in Shireoaks Village Hall in April 2021.

Now in their permanent base, the pair are currently running up to 18 classes a week ranging for children as young as four, right up to adults.

Classes include a variety of martial arts styles such as kickboxing, taekwondo, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, karate, MMA and self-defence.

Tom, who is a master instructor and a fifth-degree black belt, said: “We hope to grow the club, make it bigger, and impact more and more people, and hopefully then it can become full time for us.

“We're looking at offering different types of classes like ladies only fitness classes and maybe even some toddler groups in the future as well - the possibilities are endless.

“We know how much it can benefit kids and adults, especially with the mental health side of things – people get into it for so many different reasons, self defence, fitness, the social side, and building confidence.

“We're for all ages, it’s inclusive for everybody, and with determination they can go up levels every three months to progress to black belt.”

All new starters are offered a free trial, just email: [email protected]

To find out more, visit their website at: https://endeavourmartialarts.co.uk/ and follow their instagram: @endeavour.martialarts

1. Megan Cutforth, teacher and manager Megan Curforth, martial arts teacher and academy co-manager, is working towards her second-degree black belt. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. A variety of classes The academy teaches a range of classes to help people meet whatever goals they have. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Tom Cutforth, teacher and manager Tom Cutforth, co-manager of the academy, has been teaching professionally since the age of 13. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Classes can be for children as young as four Children can gain confidence, discipline and fitness among many more skills from the classes. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales