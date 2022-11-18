News you can trust since 1895

Bassetlaw football team receives sponsorship from housebuilder for new kit

Harworth Colliery FC has secured sponsorship from a homebuilder to keep the team looking their best for the new season.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Updated 18th Nov 2022, 11:29am

A funding boost from Harron Homes has enabled Harworth Colliery FC to purchase new shirts for the team.

The football club is a non-profit organisation that provides football to Harworth and Bircotes and its surrounding villages. The club’s community programme provides all children with the opportunity to learn, play, and most importantly enjoy their football.

It is currently helping to keep over 200 children off the streets, as well as teaching them important values, such as team work, discipline, respect and sportsmanship.

Harworth Colliery FC team and coaches pictured with Harron Home's Esna Lee

Harron is a proud supporter of local sports teams having sponsored a number of grassroots teams in the past. Harworth Colliery FC is based at the Harworth and Bircotes Sports Pavilion, on Scrooby Road, which is close to Harron’s Simpson Park development.

The area is also home of the world famous, local champion cyclist Tom Simpson, from whom the development gets its name and the club has a memorabilia display in commemoration of the local legend.

Jonathan Wilson, chairman of Harworth Colliery FC said: “We’re really grateful for Harron Homes’ contribution to our football team. As a charity we appreciate support from the community. The lads look great in their new kit.”

Natalie Griffiths, sales and marketing director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We enjoy being able to assist the local community in a variety of ways, and we’re really glad to make this contribution to the team.”

