Worksop Town veteran Paul Green set to hang up his boots and coach at Doncaster Rovers
Worksop Town midfielder Paul Green has retired from football to take up a first-team coaching role at League Two Doncaster Rovers.
After 684 club appearances, the former former Leeds United and Rotherham United man, who also earned 22 caps for the Republic of Ireland, has taken up the position of first-team transition coach with the Yorkshire outfit.
The 39-year-old made 14 outings in all competitions for the Tigers, scoring four goals.
“It feels brilliant, but it is sad at both times,” he said.
Most Popular
-
1
Here's some classic Worksop Town retro images - including retro pics from Central avenue in the late 1950's and a 1966/67 team pic
-
2
Nine sporting moments which shocked the world in pictures - including The Hand of God, Ben Johnson cheating his way to Olympic gold and the Ashes tour that divided two nations
“I have loved every minute of my time with Worksop Town. All the lads in that dressing room are unbelievable and that includes people from the management to the chairman Pete and the other staff around the club. It felt like we were a proper family and I am gutted that I will not be seeing it through, but it is just an opportunity that I cannot miss.
“The club are now in a great position to kick on and achieve promotion.”