Bassetlaw Food Bank, based in Worksop, will be receiving a £10,000 renovation courtesy of Wicks following a national search of a worthy organisation on Absolute Radio’s Dave Berry Breakfast Show.

The food bank, powered by three staff and 60 active volunteers, works in partnership with Bassetlaw District Council to provide food to those in need of support across the district.

The news of the renovation comes just weeks after the food bank received funding from the National Lottery Community Fund to allow them to sign the lease of its Worksop premises and name it the official Community Hub.

Ellen Ryan, assistant manager at Bassetlaw Food Bank, said: “Bassetlaw Food Bank are thrilled to be getting this support from Absolute Radio and Wickes.

“It will get our Community Hub off to a really strong start and help us support families in Bassetlaw at risk of, or experiencing, food insecurity.”

When the renovation is completed, the Dave Berry Breakfast Show will be heading along to broadcast live from the venue as part of the re-opening celebrations.

Shelley Allison, head of marketing at Wickes, said: "We're so delighted to be able to make a real impact to such a deserving organisation.

“We can't wait to see the transformation and celebrate with the team when it's finished.”