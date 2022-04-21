Wildlife Trust calls for final push of donations to protect Nottinghamshire’s ancient woodlands

The Trust’s Ancient Woodland Appeal aims to respond to the nature and climate crisis by protecting trees in Nottinghamshire’s ancient woodlands.

In just seven weeks the charity has received almost £24,500 of its £25,000 appeal target, but with the rising costs associated with efforts to restore woodland management and make woodlands safe for visitors, the Trust is keen to surpass its fundraising goal.

Speaking about the appeal, head of communications Erin McDaid said: “The spectacle of spring flowers such as wood anemone, dog violet and bluebells accompanied by the unique soundtrack of the ‘dawn chorus’ is something that many of us cherish.

Dyscarr Wood is one of the places managed by Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust.

“But with woodlands under threat from climate change, tree diseases and pressure for development, we need more support than ever to protect, restore and reconnect these truly special places.”

Habitat restoration at the Trust’s Eaton & Gamston Woods, near Retford, has helped the population of hazel dormice, re-introduced in partnership with the People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES), to thrive.

Monitoring by the Nottinghamshire Dormouse Group, which also carries out vital habitat restoration, has found that dormice are now also becoming established in woodlands in the surrounding landscape – highlighting the role ancient woodlands can play in creating a wilder Nottinghamshire.

With half of the UK’s ancient woodland lost since the 1930’s, the Trust states protecting and caring for those that remain could not be more important.

Fifty years ago this year, Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust volunteers took the step to raise the funds to buy its first site Treswell Wood, also near Retford, to save this stunning ancient woodland from becoming a commercial forestry plantation.

Five decades on, the charity cares for 200 hectares of ancient woodlands across the county including Dyscarr Wood in Langold, among many more.

In addition to enhancing woodlands in its care, the charity works to protect other sites from the threat of development.

Nationally, around 1,000 ancient woodlands are threatened by damaging development, and with less than 3 per cent of the UK landscape still covered by ancient woodland, the need to act to safeguard these life affirming places has never been greater.