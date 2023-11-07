The Bassetlaw Cost of Living Booklet is now available in Braille to ensure as many residents as possible have access to it.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new Braille booklet has been translated and produced by the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) and would not have been possible without their knowledge.

The initiative to produce the Braille version of the Bassetlaw Cost of Living Booklet was organised by Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service in collaboration with the Bassetlaw District Council and Bassetlaw Place-Based Partnership.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The booklet serves as a comprehensive cost of living support guide, offering essential information and support on various critical subjects, including money and finance, housing, energy, families, mental health, clothing, and food.

Bassetlaw Cost of Living Booklet Now Available in Braille

"Ensuring access to vital information for all members of our community is a priority for us," stated Rachel Wood, Head of Marketing and Communications at BCVS. "We are dedicated to promoting equity and ensuring we are inclusive with our communications. The availability of the Bassetlaw Cost of Living Booklet in Braille marks an important step forward in our mission to serve the diverse needs of everyone in our community."

In addition to Braille edition, the booklet is also accessible in lots of other ways – copies are available at numerous charities, groups, and community locations across Bassetlaw. The digital version of the booklet is easily accessible online and the web pages can be translated into multiple languages.

The initiative to produce the Braille version of the Bassetlaw Cost of Living Booklet was fuelled by the importance of equitable access to vital resources.

Advertisement

Advertisement