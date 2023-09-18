News you can trust since 1895
Bassetlaw Community & Voluntary Service scores top marks for quality

Bassetlaw Community & Voluntary Service (BCVS) has received confirmation of successful Volunteer Centre Quality Accreditation (VCQA) for three years.
By John Smith
Published 18th Sep 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 16:38 BST
The VCQA is a quality mark that provides confidence to local communities, voluntary and community organisations and local strategic partners, funders and commissioners.

This is a re-accreditation of Worksop-based BCVS work in Bassetlaw, and the first BCVS has held accreditation for the support provided in Bolsover.

VCQA demonstrates the quality of the BCVS offer and impact in supporting local voluntary, community and social enterprises across Bassetlaw and Bolsover. Volunteering plays a huge role in development of strong and healthy communities.

Bassetlaw Community & Voluntary Service has been awarded national recognition. Photo: SubmittedBassetlaw Community & Voluntary Service has been awarded national recognition. Photo: Submitted
Volunteer Centres like BCVS therefore play a significant role in connecting volunteers with groups, organisations and initiatives that need their support.

The VCQA asessor said: “BCVS are well embedded in the fabric of Bassetlaw.

"They have a strong relationship VIOs, volunteers and the local statutory authorities and the wider health infrastructure.

"They are invited onto policy groups when third sector input is required and are trusted by the third sector to stand for them.’

Andria Birch, BCVS chief executive, said: “We are delighted that the hard work of our team has been recognised and has resulted in this positive outcome for BCVS and the communities we serve across Bassetlaw and Bolsover.

"This will help BCVS to keep providing the best support for people looking for volunteer opportunities and for local groups (Volunteer Involving Organisations or VIOs) that would like to develop their volunteering offer.

"BCVS is proud of our volunteering services and the positive impact volunteering has on our communities.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to excellence.”

BassetlawWorksop