Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service (BCVS) is shortlisted for the Accessible Communications Award by Charity Comms.

The nomination highlights BCVS's extensive efforts to ensure that its communications are accessible to all individuals, regardless of language, ability, or background.

One initiative was the Cost of Living Support Booklet, one of the first in the UK, in September 2022, with an updated version released in September 2023. In collaboration with RNIB, Braille versions of the booklet were created in 2023, making this essential information accessible to those with visual impairments.

During the Ukraine crisis in 2022, BCVS demonstrated agility by creating a "Welcome to Bassetlaw" booklet for Ukrainian guests, translated into both Russian and Ukrainian. This provided crucial support information in their native languages during a challenging time in a new country.

Rachel Wood, Head of Marketing and Communications at BCVS, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be shortlisted for the Accessible Communications Award by Charity Comms. This recognition reflects our dedication to break down barriers and ensure that vital information is accessible to all.

"This nomination inspires us to push the boundaries further and explore new avenues to enhance accessibility. We are very much looking forward to attending the award ceremony in London next month, alongside so many national charities.

"We are one of the smallest charities to have been shortlisted and we are the only charity in the East Midlands attending. We are all feeling very proud to be able to put Bassetlaw on the map."