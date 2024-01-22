Residents are encouraged to come together and keep Bassetlaw tidy and improve their local neighbourhoods as part of The Great British Spring Clean.

Each year, Bassetlaw takes part in Keep Britain Tidy’s (KBT) Great British Spring Clean and provides local communities with a helping hand to clean up their local areas.

Cllr Darrel Pulk, Cabinet Member for Environment and Energy said: “The Bassetlaw Spring Clean is just one of the ways that we are helping communities thrive and make Bassetlaw a cleaner, safer environment for everyone. I am immensely grateful that we get a great response from residents, schools and local communities who take part in the event.”

Over 60 community groups and Parish Councils across Bassetlaw took part last year. National figures from KBT also show that 85% of people who took part in last year’s Great British Spring Clean said it made them feel more pride in their local community.

Bassetlaw’s Spring Clean for 2024 will take place between Friday 15th to Sunday 31st March and it’s easy to take part. Simply sign up before Monday 12th February by completing the online form at www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/springclean

Once registered, you’ll be able to collect your equipment from the Carlton Forest depot including hi-vis vests, gloves, litter pickers and bags. Then, when you have completed your litter pick, bags of rubbish will be collected from your pre-arranged collection point, and you can return the equipment to staff.