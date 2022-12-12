Home Instead Retford and Gainsborough has been supporting people in need and rallying together to help those finding the festive period a big challenge.

The team has been working with the community to collect clothing and gift donations for people in need in Ukraine this Christmas, and gathered over a dozen bags of items.

A group of care professionals have been busy decorating baubles with clients to donate to local churches, including St Swithuns Church in Retford.

Home Instead Retford team, Vicky and Ella.

A selection of Christmas puzzle books were also donated to local hospitals, shelters and support groups to help those struggling in the winter season.

Vicky Waring, owner of Home Instead Retford and Gainsborough, said: “As a home care company we see first-hand the effects of isolation and loneliness, which is why we make it our mission to combat these issues at Christmas.

“A huge thank you to all the people who have donated Christmas gifts. We have been blown away by the generosity of the local community.

Christmas decorations handmade by Home Instead clients.

“It’s great to gain so much support spreading joy, making sure no one feels alone and bringing everyone together this Christmas.

“We also recently hosted our annual young carers celebration; we joined forces with other local companies to source gifts and funding for the event which was a great success.