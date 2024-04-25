Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Monday April 29th Aurora Wellbeing Services will present an exhibition of works by participants of their Creative Health Programme, funded by UK Government Levelling Up Fund.

The exhibition showcases pieces from both their photography and ‘Identity and Loss’ workshops.

The first of its kind Auroras Alice in Wonderland themed ‘Identity and Loss’ workshop, facilitated by counsellor Claire Mitchell Wall and Art Therapist Beth Thompson looked at the theme of identity and loss before and after a cancer diagnosis.

Participants were encouraged to process their feelings of loss in a safe space through a therapeutic creative activity, where they began to explore their identity and plan the first part of a design.

Counseller Claire said: “The impact the workshop had on its participants is far beyond what Aurora could’ve expected and we are so proud of this exhibition and those behind it’ Participants shared feedback including ‘I have loved doing art again, it has helped me reconnect with it.’, ’In other groups we talk about everything except the elephant in the room’ and ‘It has taught me to think about me.”

With a mixture of experimental textile designs and photography, participants learned new skills, explored new techniques, and had their own individual experiences using creative practices to reflect on areas of their wellbeing.

Throughout the course many themes were explored including families, experiences, memories, beliefs and values, neighbourhoods and home, where through reflection of self, objects and places, participants made connections as well as improving their confidence and self-esteem.

The finished designs are displayed alongside interpretation and narrative from their creators, they have played a huge role in the curation of the exhibition.

The exhibition will take place in the Grade 2 Listed Old Library and Museum, now home to Aurora Wellbeing Bassetlaw. Aurora Bassetlaw also houses Valerie’s Tearoom, The Heritage Hub and the aurora charity shop as well as providing essential support services those affected by a cancer diagnosis including counselling, exercise programmes and holistic therapy.