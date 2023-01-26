Sherwood Forest is moving north as the Blyth Players get set for its upcoming pantomime: Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood.

With five performances taking place from February 9 to 12 at Barnby Memorial Hall, Blyth, the fun-filled show will certainly beat away the winter blues – oh yes it will.

Blyth Players are set to bring their latest pantomime to the stage.

The Sheriff of Nottingham is out to kill the Babes and force Lady Marian to marry him. But with the help of his men, will Robin succeed in saving the Babes and Marian from their fate?

A cast spokeswoman said: “Featuring glittering sets, stunning costumes and a full cast of all-singing, all-dancing Merry Men, Blyth's showstopper of a panto promises to hit the bullseye.

“This year's show is approved and tested by parents and teachers and promises to be the perfect treat for all ages.”

Each ticket is priced at £8. To book a seat for the show, visit: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/blythplayers

