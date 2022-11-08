The 80-strong team dedicated a lunchtime to getting back together after many had moved to a home-working or hybrid working pattern as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

And, while seeing each other in person, they came up with a number of ways they could use their skills and the products that Greencore makes to support their local community.

The colleagues worked with the Kiveton and Manton Wood manufacturing sites to donate soups and sandwiches to Gussie’s Kitchen, the community kitchen in St. Augustine’s Church in Chesterfield, and they also used the opportunity to try out the products themselves too.

The event also marked the opening of first ever site shop, where colleagues can buy products from other Greencore sites at a discounted rate as part of a drive to support people through the cost of living crisis, a model that’s used at the manufacturer’s other sites.

The initial proceeds will be donated to a local cause that is to be chosen as the site’s charity for the year.

Over the coming months, the team plan to use their expertise and Greencore-manufactured food to support more local causes.

Gilly Zariffis, senior HR advisor, organised the event that kicked off the activity.

She said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be able to start to support some brilliant projects in our community.