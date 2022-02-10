Prime 8 is a local alternative learning provider on Stirling Road, Retford, that supports children who have struggled in mainstream learning environments.

The team at Babworth Crematorium pride themselves on developing strong relationships with their local communities and were keen to get involved with the school to provide a positive engagement and development opportunity for the pupils.

The pupils planted the bulbs in late December 2021 ahead of spring this year.

Pupils at Prime 8, Retford, have planted bulbs at Babworth Crematorium.

Amanda Carr, site manager at Babworth Crematorium, said: “We were planning on a few planting projects on our grounds and through the Retford Lions we got in touch with local volunteer groups and schools who might be interested in getting involved with the projects.

“Prime 8 were really keen to take part and provide their pupils with a valuable and fun experience so important for their development.

“Pupils did a stellar job, they really embraced all the tasks, so much so, they have now been here on three separate occasions, plug planting around our pond and daffodil planting on our grounds.

“We are keen to team up with the children from Prime 8 again and are currently looking into more projects we could do together in the new year.”

Pupils planted bulbs around the pond at Babworth Crematorium.

Message from editor, Sam Jackson: The Worksop Guardian is full of local news, features and sport plus great columnists, puzzles pages and much more. Save up to 20% off the cover price of the Worksop Guardian by taking out a print subscription by clicking here or calling 0330 123 5950 (Mon-Fri 9am-5.30pm)