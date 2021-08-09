Award-winning Worksop community garden opens its gates for charity

The gardens at the Oasis Community Centre, in Longfellow Drive, Kilton will be open on Saturday August 14 and Sunday August 15 from 10am to 4pm.

There are a range of different gardens to enjoy including the Cactus dome, a liquourice garden, a children’s wonderland wildlife garden and a memory garden.

All the gardens have been created and are run by volunteers.

Oasis Community Centre and Church. Pictured from left are Steve Williams, Church pastor and centre manager and volunteer gardener Mark Evans.

The community cafe will be open too and items from the garden including seeds and jam will be on sale.

Admission is £4 for adults and children are free. All admission money will go to the National Garden Scheme charities.