10 retro pictures of when the Olympic torch visited schools in Worksop

Olympic torches were taken into various schools in Worksop with lucky pupils getting the chance to see it up close.
Can you spot any familiar faces?
1. Prospect Hill Infant School
Pupils at Prospect Hill Infant School had the chance to take a close look at Michele Harrop's Olympic Torch.
Photo: Mark Fear
2. Prospect Hill Infant School
Photo: Mark Fear
3. Gateford Park Primary School
Olympic torch bearer Michele Harrop visited Gateford Park Primary School to show the children her torch (w120710-2c)
Photo: Rachel Atkins
4. Gateford Park Primary School
Olympic torch bearer Michele Harrop visited Gateford Park Primary School to show the children her torch, Michele is pictured with class three and four.
Photo: Rachel Atkins