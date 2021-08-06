Retro photographs from when the Olympic torch visited Worksop schools.
10 retro pictures of when the Olympic torch visited schools in Worksop

We have looked back in our archives to 2012 when Olympic fever hit the country.

By Sam Jackson
Friday, 6th August 2021, 8:20 pm

Olympic torches were taken into various schools in Worksop with lucky pupils getting the chance to see it up close.

Can you spot any familiar faces?

1. Prospect Hill Infant School

Pupils at Prospect Hill Infant School had the chance to take a close look at Michele Harrop's Olympic Torch.

Photo: Mark Fear

2. Prospect Hill Infant School

Pupils at Prospect Hill Infant School had the chance to take a close look at Michele Harrop's Olympic Torch (w120704-15c)

Photo: Mark Fear

3. Gateford Park Primary School

Olympic torch bearer Michele Harrop visited Gateford Park Primary School to show the children her torch (w120710-2c)

Photo: Rachel Atkins

4. Gateford Park Primary School

Olympic torch bearer Michele Harrop visited Gateford Park Primary School to show the children her torch, Michele is pictured with class three and four.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

Worksop
