Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The foster carers of a boy with autism are among the first objectors to a plan to build 95 new homes on countryside land in Retford.

Bassetlaw District Council has received a planning application from Keepmoat Homes, one of the leading housebuilders in the UK, for a site that is to the north of Grove Road, between the East Coast railway line and London Road.

The site is part of a conservation area and comprises agricultural land and a former horticultural nursery, which is now laid to grass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick McGrath and his partner bought their house on nearby Blossom Grove in 2019 because it was quiet and private – and therefore ideal for the two siblings they look after.

The site for the 95 proposed houses is land next to Grove Road in Retford. This photo shows part of Grove Road.

"One of them has autism and part of his disability is that he constantly screams when stimulated,” says Patrick in a comment posted on the council’s website. “At present, the little boy can play in the garden and make all the noise he wants without fear of upsetting neighbours.

"We bought this house on condition it was not overlooked by other properties. We even paid for searches to make sure there was no planning permission for other houses to be built on the farmer’s field adjacent to us.

"I believe this proposal would be a total invasion of our privacy. There are far better locations than greenfield land.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick also questions whether the nearby area is served by sufficient places at schools, GP and dentist surgeries and hospitals for the new residents who would move in.

However, Keepmoat insists “the site has ready access to a wide range of amenities” and is sure the proposal would be “sympathetically designed to meet the character of the area”.

The development would provide a mix of homes, ranging from detached and semi-detached to small terraced properties. Of the 95 homes, there would be 42 two-bedroom, 42 three-bedroom and 11 four-bedroom. A total of 24 would be classed as affordable.

Keepmoat promises that hedges and trees would be “retained where possible” and that landscaping of the area would “promote biodiversity”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wanted to “create a high-quality living environment and an attractive place with a sense of identity”.

As part of a ‘community consultation’ process, leaflets announcing the plan have been sent to 300 households nearby.

Meanwhile, a separate scheme has been unveiled to build three houses on land next to 63 Forest Lane in Worksop.

It is one of several planning applications received by Bassetlaw District Council. Others include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Old Vicarage, Norton Lane, Cuckney – listed building consent for single-storey, glazed link between the main house and the adjacent stables.

145 Windsor Road, Carlton in Lindrick – two-storey extensions at the front and back, plus single-storey extension at the side.

The Mullions, 28A Lincoln Road, Tuxford – single-storey side extension, garage conversion to form annexe, and detached double garage.

Clover Ley Farm, Smeath Road, Retford – extension of farmyard into adjacent field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land at High Grounds Road, Rhodesia – two internally illuminated fascia signs.

1 Meadow View, Cheapside, Worksop – change of use from allotment land to residential curtilage, with two-storey side extension to dwelling.

The Rectory, Babworth Road, Retford – summer house and veranda.