Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Do you have a hidden talent you’ve been waiting to show off? Organisers of the annual Worksop’s Got Talent Competition are gearing up for auditions.

Organisers are looking for the best varied talent that Worksop has to offer, ranging from singers to dancers to comedians to magicians and anything else that they haven’t seen before, to perform in front of 700 local people and an all-star celebrity judging panel in November.

Could you - or someone you know - be this year's Worksop's Got Talent champion?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Clarke, event organiser, said: “We've got a very exciting show lined up for Friday, 8th November 2024, so don't miss out on this opportunity to showcase your talent to 700 local people!”Previous contestants have gone on to perform at high-profile corporate gigs, go viral online with millions of views and even appear on several TV programmes, including The Voice UK.

Worksop's Got Talent will be returning again this year

Since 2016, Worksop's Got Talent has hosted seven sold-out events and raised more than £145,000 for national sight loss charity, Retina UK.

The event has also won eight awards, including the BBC Fundraiser Of The Year award in 2023 and been judged by high-profile celebrity judges, including Kym Marsh, Dean Andrews and Jo O'Meara.

Auditions will be taking place in late-summer and organisers will be in touch with all of the applicants soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information Follow Worksop's Got Talent on social media: @WorksopsGotTalent on Facebook, @WorksopsGotTalent on Instagram, @WorksopsGotTalent on TikTok, @WorksopsGotTalent on LinkedIn, @WorksopTalent on X, @WorksopTalent on YouTube