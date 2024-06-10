Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a poignant moment as hundreds of residents, including veterans, gathered in Worksop for a special commemoration service to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The event took place on Thursday June 6 and was attended by the Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, Professor Veronica Pickering.

Grant Cullen, Branch Secretary of the Royal British Legion Worksop Branch said: “Several hundred local folks attended including a significant number of veterans who formed a colour party. The five D Day beaches were each marked with a cross.”

Councillor Sybil Fielding, Vice Chair of the Worksop Royal British Legion welcomed all who had come along before introducing The Lord Lieutenant who spoke of the debt of honour that we owe to those men and women who sacrificed all in the first step of removing nazi tyranny from Europe.

Grant Cullen read a short poem `The Longest Day` before Bob Orridge, Pipe Major of The Seaforth Highlanders, played The Lament

Len Rubie, Branch Chair Worksop RBL, then spoke The Homage before Sarah Emblen sounded Last Post.

Mr Cullen added: “Two minutes silence was impeccably observed and after Reveille wreaths were laid, led by The Lord Lieutenant. Poppy crosses were distributed and members of the public were invited to lay these as personal tribute.”

The Rev. Mark Orr of St. John`s Church Carlton in Lindrick then conducted the Act of Remembrance Service.

Councillor Sue Shaw of Bassetlaw District Council closed the proceedings by thanking all who attended and the commemoration was concluded with the singing of the National anthem. As the attendees dispersed Sarah Emblen played Somewhere Over The Rainbow.

Later that day at 9pm there was a beacon lighting ceremony on Shireoaks pit hill. The beacon was lit by Councillor Tony Eaton in the presence of over two hundred members of the public, including military veterans.

Events took place across the UK and in France to mark the 80th anniversary of the Allied invasion of France.

On 6 June 1944, tens of thousands of soldiers landed on five beaches in Normandy, France.