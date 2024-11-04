Armistice Day, later known as Remembrance Day in the Commonwealth and Veterans Day in the United States, is commemorated every year on November 11.
As always, communities across the Worksop area have decorated their streets with touching displays to remember the fallen.
From soldier silhouettes to poppy displays, explore the touching tributes in our area...
1. Worksop
Every name will be honoured. The Worksop Royal British Legion (RBL) placed a remembrance token for every fallen serviceperson from the Worksop area. The final display includes 600 large poppies, each representing a fallen soldier from World War I. Photo: Royal British Legion - Worksop Branch
2. Clumber Park
This year's Big Clumber Poppy Knit. The Remembrance displays can be viewed in the Chapel until Sunday November 24. Visitors are also invited to attend Clumber's Remembrance Service and Acts of Remembrance, details of which can be found at: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/.../clumber-park/events Photo: Clumber Park NT
3. Tribute
The Royal British Legion - Worksop Branch were joined by the Chairman of Bassetlaw District Council, Coun Sue Shaw, as they laid the Remembrance Crosses for Worksop's fallen heroes. A spokesperson for the branch mentioned that they often receive questions about whether the same crosses are used each year. The answer is no; each year, they handcraft new crosses for every fallen individual. This process ensures that their memory is kept alive. Lest we forget. Photo: Royal British Legion - Worksop Branch
4. Festival of Remembrance
Worksop's Festival of Remembrance, held on Sunday, October 19. Royal British Legion - Worksop Branch. Photo: Notts Poppy