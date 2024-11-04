3 . Tribute

The Royal British Legion - Worksop Branch were joined by the Chairman of Bassetlaw District Council, Coun Sue Shaw, as they laid the Remembrance Crosses for Worksop's fallen heroes. A spokesperson for the branch mentioned that they often receive questions about whether the same crosses are used each year. The answer is no; each year, they handcraft new crosses for every fallen individual. This process ensures that their memory is kept alive. Lest we forget. Photo: Royal British Legion - Worksop Branch