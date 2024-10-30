Bassetlaw District Council are hosting a parade in Worksop to honour Remembrance Day on Sunday, 10 November, 2024.

The Parade will ‘form-up’ in the Old Market Square in front of the Town Hall at around 10:10am under the direction of the Parade Marshall, Robert Nash.

The Deputy Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, Alex Peace-Gadsby and the Chair of the District Council, Councillor Sue Shaw will then inspect the parade, accompanied by music played by the Worksop Miners’ Welfare Band.

At approximately 10:40am, the parade will ‘march off’ from the Market Square down to the War Memorial via Potter Street and Watson Road.

A short wreath laying Service and Act of Remembrance conducted by Father Adrian Mason will take place at the War Memorial at approximately 10:50am. The Worksop Salvation Army Band will play ‘The Last Post’ before the two minutes silence at 11:00am followed by the playing of the ‘Reveille’.

Following the Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial, the Parade will then process back to the Old Market Square at Worksop Town Hall for ‘Parade dismissal’.

Cllr Sue Shaw, Chair of Bassetlaw District Council said: “It is a privilege to be attending this Remembrance service as Chair of the Council and come together as a community to honour all those who have given their service, and to remember our fallen heroes who have given their lives to service so that we could live in freedom.”

“I hope that the public will join us in thinking of members of the Armed Forces, and their family and friends, who have made tremendous sacrifices to ensure our protection and freedoms. We will remember them.”

The following roads around the Town Hall will be closed on Sunday 10 November 2024, from 10:15am to 12:00pm:

Memorial Avenue - for its whole length. Watson Road - from its junction with Memorial Avenue to its junction with Potter Street. Potter Street - from its junction with B6040 Watson Road to its junction with Bridge Street. Bridge Street - from its junction with Westgate to its junction with Potter Street.