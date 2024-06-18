Appeal for help with Worksop community fundraiser to raise cash for funeral of teen Kamil Hubert
and live on Freeview channel 276
Staff at the Carlton-in-Lindrick Social Club are putting together a fundraising event in memory of Kamil and are asking for those who can help with the event on Saturday June 22 to get in touch.
Organisers want to hear from anyone who can donate raffle prizes, anyone who wants to have a stall at the event, anyone who can provide a bouncy castle and any food vans who can attend.
The event will take place on Saturday at the Carlton Club in Knaton Road straight after the balloon release at 3pm at Pit Field.
All money raised from the event will go to Kamil’s family to help with funeral costs.
Staff have been overwhelmed by the support from the community who have rallied round in the wake of the tragedy.
Posting on Facebook a representative from Carlton-in-Lindrick Social Club said: “I want to say a massive thank you to each and every person who has donated items, bought raffle tickets, and helped me sell raffle tickets“I'm at work every day from 12 till 4 if anyone would like to drop items off or buy tickets. If anyone wants to donate and is struggling to get to the club, I will try my best to collect if you inbox me.“Everyone has pulled together so well, and I'm extremely proud to be part of it and seeing the kindness from community.“Massive thank you again XXX”
Meanwhile a funeral fundraising page set up by Kamil’s cousin Aleksandra Ostapczuk has already raised £6,800 of the £10,000 target.
Kamil Hubert died at a derelict house on Rotherham Baulk, Carlton-in-Lindrick on Saturday, June 15.
Residents said Kamil was helping cut down a 30ft tree after finishing his GCSEs just a day earlier.
Two men aged 28 and 31 have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.
A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three remain in police custody.
If you can help with the fundraiser contact Carlton-in-Lindrick Social Club via Facebook or visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-costs-for-kamil
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.