Another Love Island finalist will be making guest appearance at Worksop's Got Talent

Entertainment lovers are gearing up for the final of Worksop's Got Talent, as it returns this Friday at North Notts Arena.

And alongside the celebrity judging panel, and Love Island 2023 finalist Zachariah Noble will be making a guest appearance.

Zachariah will be attending to support his girlfriend and fellow Love Island star, Molly Marsh, who is one of this year's celebrity judges.

Molly will be judging alongside award-winning actress and chart-topping singer Kym Marsh, model Sam Reece and Hollyoaks actor David Tag.

The 12 finalists for this year’s show include the event’s first ever pianist, first ever pole dancer, first ever choir and even an AI-assisted musician, alongside various singers and dance troupes.

Doors for the 7th show open at 6pm on Friday.

Speaking ahead of the popular event, James Clarke, event organiser, said: “Our 2023 show is by far our most exciting yet. With four amazing celebrity judges, 12 varied, incredible finalists and now a guest appearance from Zachariah Noble, you’re in for such a treat. Expected the unexpected... See you on Friday!”

Since 2016, Worksop’s Got Talent has raised a staggering £105,000 for national sight loss charity, Retina UK, as well as winning eight awards, selling out six times (with 700 guests each year) and earning the event organiser invitations to Buckingham Palace and the House of Commons.

Kym, who is back on the judging panel for the first time in five years was announced as the first celebrity judge back in July.

She said: “I had such a great time in 2018 and I’m really excited to be a part of Worksop’s Got Talent once again. See you there!”