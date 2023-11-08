News you can trust since 1895
Police issue CCTV image after items stolen from Worksop petrol station shop

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to a shop theft.
By John Smith
Published 8th Nov 2023, 12:33 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 12:39 GMT
A man entered a petrol station shop in Worksop, selected cleaning products and put them in a carrier bag.

He left without making any attempt to pay for the items.

The incident happened in Kilton Road at around 4.50pm on 30 September 2023.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a robbery at a Worksop petrol station. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice want to speak to this man in connection with a robbery at a Worksop petrol station. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Police Constable Laura Capaldi, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We believe the man pictured may have information which could assist us with our ongoing inquiries.

“If you are him, of recognise him, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 590 of 30 September 2023, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”