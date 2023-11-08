Police issue CCTV image after items stolen from Worksop petrol station shop

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to a shop theft.

A man entered a petrol station shop in Worksop, selected cleaning products and put them in a carrier bag.

He left without making any attempt to pay for the items.

The incident happened in Kilton Road at around 4.50pm on 30 September 2023.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a robbery at a Worksop petrol station. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Police Constable Laura Capaldi, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We believe the man pictured may have information which could assist us with our ongoing inquiries.