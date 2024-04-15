Anger over new Worksop postal container obstructing views and parking for residents

Residents are angry that the InPost container obstructs their view

Residents welcome the idea of the new InPost postal container in Celtic Point, Celtic Fields Worksop but say it was erected without consultation as is in direct view or their homes and gardens.

Resident Jean Kirby said she now had sharp screws jutting through her garden fence as a result of the new postal container.

She added: “It has been placed without any thought or consideration to us residents and as I understand has actually been put in the wrong place.“It has been plonked directly by our homes and gardens. Our view was bad before but now there is no view except the huge post box that is illuminated 24/7.“In addition there has been no thought to construction, safety, privacy, noise issues and for some of the residents their private parking has been compromised.“There is so much free, dead space on the Celtic Point and they choose to erect where it affects residents.”

Sharp screws jutting out into the garden of Jean Kirby

A spokesman from InPost said: “We take the installation of our lockers very seriously and we appreciate this being brought to our attention.

We will investigate the position of this locker as a matter of urgency and will work with our landlord to resolve any issues that are within our control.”