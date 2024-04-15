Worksop runners set to take on epic London Marathon challenge to raise cash for sight loss charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worksop’s Richard Harvey and Adrian Hopkinson will be taking on the challenge on Sunday April 21.

Richard Harvey, who won Worksop’s Got Talent in 2019 which is also in aid of Retina UK, wanted to show his support after becoming friends with James Clarke, the event organiser who has degenerative eye condition retinitis pigmentosa.

This year’s Retina UK team is the charity’s biggest team in five years, with 22 runners taking part and they have collectively raised over £54,000 already, which makes it the charity’s most successful event in eight years.

Retina UK’s Events and Community Fundraising Manager, James Clarke, said: “The TCS London Marathon is one of Retina UK’s highlights of the year and we are so grateful to our incredible runners, including Richard and Adrian, for all of their training and dedication leading up to this weekend.

"Their record-breaking fundraising will be used to support people affected by inherited sight loss to lead better lives today, and fund medical research to accelerate the search for treatments for the future. We are so grateful to all of #TeamRetinaUK for taking part and to their friends and family for donating.”

Retina UK is a national charity working for people with inherited sight loss. They fund medical research to understand these complex conditions and speed up the search for treatments, whilst also providing information and support services to help more people lead fulfilling lives.

Since being founded, Retina UK has funded more than £16 million of research into inherited sight loss conditions.

You can sponsor Richard and Adrian here

If you’re feeling inspired to run the 2025 TCS London Marathon or take on another fundraising challenge for Retina UK, get in touch with James Clarke on 07736925174 or [email protected].