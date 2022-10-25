Tomorrow (October 26), residents will have the opportunity to show their support for our service personnel as the Mercian Regiment exercises the right to the freedom of Worksop and Retford.

Around 90 soldiers from the regiment, formally known as the Worcester & Sherwood Foresters Regiment, the Cheshire Regiment and the Staffordshire Regiment, will be marching through the town in a special parade with colours flying and beating drums.

The last time the Mercian Regiment exercised their right to march through Worksop and Retford was March 2010 when they marched in Retford.

The special parade will provide an opportunity for residents to pay their respects to their service personnel.

What time will the parade begin?

The parade will begin at 11.30am on the old market square. The soldiers, together with members of the Mansfield District Corps of Drums, will be taking part in a parade through Worksop town centre. It is expected to last around 45 minutes.

The regiment will be dressed in desert combats and the colours of the battalion will be on parade. The regimental mascot ram, Lance Corporal Derby will also be present.

The Mercian Regiment will be taking this route through Worksop.

Where can you watch the parade?

The parade will march down Westgate from the old market square, and turn right onto Newcastle Avenue. It will continue through the town centre onto Memorial Avenue and past the Cenotaph.

It will then go right onto Priorswell Road, right onto Potter Street and back to the old market square, where the salute will be taken by the Chairman of Bassetlaw District Council, Councillor Madelaine Richardson and the Lord Lieutenant Sir John Peace on the balcony of Worksop Town Hall.

The parade will finish at the old market square, where the troops will fall out. A reception will then take place in the Ceres Suite at Worksop Town Hall for members of the Mercian Regiment and invited guests only.

What does this mean for the town?

Chairman of Bassetlaw District Council, Councillor Madelaine Richardson, said: “It will be an honour as Chairman of Bassetlaw District Council to witness the Mercian Regiment marching through the town of Worksop. The Mercian’s will receive the freedom of the town in recognition of their service to the country.

“This is a tribute of their dedication and commitment as soldiers, giving their lives to keeping us safe and secure in this country and overseas. This is also to recognise all Armed Forces like these troops serving all over the world in places of conflict putting their lives at risk.

