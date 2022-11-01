The funeral of Brian Madden takes place tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon at St John’s Church in Carlton-in-Lindrick, the village where he lived with his wife of 40 years, Shirley.

He died at Bassetlaw Hospital last month at the age of 79 after collapsing at his home. He contracted a chest infection and suffered a stroke.

Brian, who served his country in the Grenadier Guards, became a dedicated volunteer for the Worksop branch of the Legion after joining in 2004. He served as chairman and standard bearer for many years, alongside Shirley, who was secretary.

As the town’s Poppy Appeal organiser for eight years, he helped to raise a staggering total of more than £120,000, including £19,000 in 2008, which was the highest amount in Worksop’s history.

The branch has posted this tribute on its Facebook page: “Let there be no doubt Brian is a sad loss to our community. We salute you.”

Tim Lewis, a member of the branch, said: “I worked with Brian for many years at Manton Colliery. He was a giant of a man who will be sadly missed.”

And another member, cornet player Sarah Emblen, who will play ‘The Last Post’ at tomorrow’s funeral, said: “Brian was the ultimate gentleman. Rest in peace. You have certainly done your duty.”

Standard bearer Brian Madden (fourth from left) in a field of remembrance at the start of another Poppy Appeal in Worksop several years ago.

Brian was born in March 1943 at Finsbury Park in London as the third youngest of seven brothers, two of whom, Paul and Peter, survive him.

He joined the Grenadier Guards at the age of 20 and saw service in Cyprus, Kenya, Sharjah, Germany and even the conflict in Northern Ireland before leaving in 1972.

After the Army, Brian had many jobs before finding his ideal one as a miner at Manton Colliery, where he found similar camaraderie to that in the Grenadier Guards.

In 1979, he met his second wife Shirley, and they were married three years later, celebrating their 40th anniversary in May this year.

Brian Madden with his wife of 40 years, Shirley.

In her own touching, personal tribute, Shirley said: “I don’t think I lived until I met Brian. He was a lovely man, and I can honestly say I had 40 happy years with him.”

Although they had no children, Shirley had two sons, John and Tony, from a previous marriage, and Brian became very fond of grandson Mark, who lives in Retford with wife Kim.

Mark and Kim have five children, Liam, Phoebe, Leah, Connor and Elijah, whom Brian loved dearly as his grandchildren.

Mark said: “Brian was a down-to-earth man, loved by many who had the privilege to know him. He had an amazing life full of amazing adventures.”

Brian Madden as a 20-year-old after joining the Grenadier Guards.

As well as his links to the Legion, Brian loved his holidays in Cornwall, London, visiting brother Pete, and Skegness, visiting stepson John.

He loved a drink and enjoyed wine-making. He also had a fondness for Old English Sheepdogs, having nine as pets down the years.

Brian and Shirley stepped down from their official Royal British Legion posts in 2014, a year after he suffered a major stroke. At the time, the new Worksop branch secretary, Ray Fielding, said: “It’s important to recognise the huge contribution they have made over the years.

"Their example has ensured the Legion remains the custodian of remembrance and that this branch has a real future. Brian has been very much the public image of the Legion in Worksop.”

Among other tributes that have been paid since his death, one came from Lyndsey Sanderson, who said he will be fondly remembered for the way he supported and helped cadets at the annual Remembrance Day event in Worksop.

Brian Madden as a miner at Manton Colliery, where he spent most of his working life.

Veteran Worksop councillor Alan Rhodes said: “Brian was a kind and courteous man who people had huge respect for.”

And Cllr Jo White, deputy leader of Bassetlaw District Council, commented: I admired Brian, who was an honourable man with a quiet but very strong sense of duty.”

