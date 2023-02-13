Iris Jean Dixon, from Retford, first visited the Heights of Abraham, in Matlock Bath, in 1937 when she was eight-years-old.

In 2022, to celebrate her 93rd birthday, her family brought her to take her first ride on the cable cars and revisit the Heights for the first time in 85 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jean pushes the green button.

Jean said: “I could not believe all the changes that had been made, the person who had built and developed this must have had a wonderful imagination. I feel very excited to be given the privilege of pressing the green button and hope you have a lovely busy summer.”

Jean was joined by her daughter and grandchildren Matthew and Emma.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heights director Rupert Pugh said: “Following her successful visit last year we felt she was the ideal guest to start our 2023 season, and it was a real pleasure to meet her.”