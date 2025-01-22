21-year-old set to walk from Worksop to Peak District in memory of late nan

By Phoebe Cox
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 13:17 BST
A 21-year-old medical engineer from Worksop plans to walk from his hometown to the Peak District in memory of his late nan, raising funds for a defibrillator at the churchyard where she was laid to rest.

Jack Stevenson, 21, shared how he has always been passionate about making a positive impact in his community, reflected in his work as a medical engineer at The Ortus Group.

Following the recent loss of Jack’s beloved nan, Carol Stevenson, he said he felt motivated to undertake a significant challenge by raising funds for an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) through a walk from his hometown of Worksop to the Peak District.

Jack, speaking fondly about his nan, said: “She was an incredibly special person, and her memory truly inspires this effort.”

Jack Stevenson, 21.

So far, Jack has raised over £300 – with readers able to visit his fundraising page and contribute at https://gofund.me/069da4ee.

Jack plans to embark on a 33-mile walk from Worksop to the Peak District on February 23.

The journey is expected to take just over 16 hours, and readers can track his progress by following his Instagram account at www.instagram.com/jackdtravel.

Jack hopes to raise sufficient funds to install this life-saving equipment in the churchyard where his nan was laid to rest at St. Mary’s Church in Catcliffe, Rotherham.

The 21-year-old is currently in contact with the Rivers Team, which oversees the ownership and maintenance of the church, as he is collaborating with the team to review the rules and regulations regarding the installation of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) on the grounds.

He explained: “This personal connection inspired me to do something impactful, not just in nan’s memory but for everyone who visits and relies on this space.”

He added: “AEDs save lives, and having one accessible at the church could mean the difference between life and death in a critical situation.

“These devices are easy to use, but unfortunately, they’re not always readily available where they’re needed most.”

Jack emphasised that the walk is not only about raising money; it aims to highlight the importance of having AEDs in our community spaces.

He expressed his gratitude to everyone for their support so far.

