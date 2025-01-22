Nine restaurants and takeaways in Worksop and Retford with a new food hygiene rating

By Shelley Marriott
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 11:04 BST
If you’re planning on treating yourself to a takeaway or a meal out this weekend we have compiled a list of food establishments in Worksop and the surrounding area, that have been given a new food hygiene rating following its most recent inspection.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.

These establishments in Worksop and Retford have been visited by inspectors during the last month and have been given a new rating.

New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Mansfield and Ashfield (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

1. New food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Mansfield and Ashfield (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Photo: Carl Court

Photo Sales
Door 57 on Nabbs Lane, Hucknall, was rated five out of five on February 5

2. Door 57

Door 57 on Nabbs Lane, Hucknall, was rated five out of five on February 5 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Spot On on Vine Terrace, Hucknall, was rated five out of five on January 31

3. Spot On

Spot On on Vine Terrace, Hucknall, was rated five out of five on January 31 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Chelle's Red Door Deli on Eastfield Side, Sutton, was rated five out of five on January 30

4. Chelle's Red Door Deli

Chelle's Red Door Deli on Eastfield Side, Sutton, was rated five out of five on January 30 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WorksopRetfordFood Standards Agency
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice