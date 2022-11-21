This year’s sold-out Worksop’s Got Talent was another huge success – here are some photos of the night.

Hundreds of families flocked to North Notts Arena on November 11 to watch the best of Worksop’s talent show off their skills on the stage.

Competing against 12 other contestants, the sixth anniversary of the show was won by 15-year-old Connie Emery, with All Starz and Declan Wheeldon coming in as runners-up.

The show has now raised a whopping £101,456 for blindness charity Retina UK, thanks to the event organiser, James Clarke.

Scroll down to see all the acts in their full glory.

14-year-old Faith Birnie spread love through the arena with her performance of Queen's Somebody to Love.

Rebecca's Dance Studio's All Starz wowed the audience with a high-energy dance performance to Little Mix.

Georgie Mills, aged 16, returned to the show after previously performing in 2019 with a performance of Creep, by Radiohead.

Show hosts Sakara Bell and Jack Haslam got involved in Craig Mariner's mind-blowing magic act.