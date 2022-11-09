10 things to do and places to go this weekend in Worksop and North Nottinghamshire

3. Plays about Mansfield's identity and language

'Going To See A Man About A Dog' is a new trilogy of plays about the local identity and language of the Mansfield area. So it should make for fascinating viewing at the town's Palace Theatre on Sunday. 'We Are Us, Here!' focuses on young people finding it hard to be themselves; 'From Durgs To Ducks' looks at how the mining industry attracted people to Mansfield; and 'Are You From Warsop?' is all about protecting swans from harm.

Photo: Getty Images