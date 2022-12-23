Organisations band together to treat Bassetlaw young carers to well-needed break

Young carers enjoyed a design a Christmas T-shirt competition .

Some 16 young carers were treated to a Christmas party at Kilton Forest Golf Club – a young carer is anyone aged five-18 who supports, assists, or gives care to anyone else in their family, commonly a brother or sister.

According to the 2011 UK Census, there were 166,000 young carers in England.

Ahead of young carers’ awareness day, on January 30, it is important we acknowledge the challenges a lot of these carers face. Young carers feel a tremendous amount of responsibility; weight on their shoulders, and often feel they have had to grow up really fast.

More than recognising their efforts though, young carers should be rewarded for the sacrifices they have to make.

On December 8, 16 carers, aged five-17, were invited to a Christmas party which included T-shirt making, games, party food, Christmas cupcakes provided by Kilton Forest Golf club, and even a game of bingo.

The fantastic day was pulled together by the generosity of partnership working with young carers’ hub Tuvida, Barnsley Premier Leisure’s Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw and Home Instead.

Thank you to all that banded together to give some of Bassetlaw’s young carers a lovely Christmas present in the form of a well-deserved night off.

The partnership and other supporters worked hard to put together a relaxing and enjoyable evening for the children.

For more information and to get involved by donating, contact [email protected]

