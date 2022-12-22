Worksop car rental firm donates £2,500 to support volunteering service

Enterprise Rent-a-Car Worksop donated the funds to Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service, which will be used to support more young people to access volunteering opportunities.

Joshua Wardell, branch manager of Enterprise Worksop, said: “At Enterprise, we pride ourselves in giving back and helping out within the local community, in line with our founding values.

Advertisement

“We look forward to working more closely and developing our relationship with BCVS and other local charities and organisations moving forward.”

Enterprise Rent-a-Car Worksop donated £2,500 to BCVS.

Chris Turnbull, general manager for the North East England at Enterprise Rent-a-Car, added: “We are thrilled to support Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service and the fantastic work they do to promote volunteering and support opportunities within the local community.

“I’m proud of our employees who have gone above and beyond to give back and bring our community values to life.”

Advertisement

Andria Birch, CEO of BCVS, said the donation will help make a real difference.

She said: “We know from our recent research that one of the barriers to young people volunteering is difficulties with transport across Bassetlaw and when they can’t travel or can’t afford to travel we need to do more to address this.

Advertisement

“The funds from Enterprise Foundation will really help us to make a difference.

“We know many local people give to national charities, however, to make the biggest difference for local people we need to make it easier for local people and local businesses to help local charities.

Advertisement