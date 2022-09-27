Six-year-olds Olivia Henderson and Grace Hempson, who both attend Gateford Park Primary School, have spent a number of hours picking up bags of rubbish including plastic bottles, cans and crisp packets, from the parks and woodland area around Ashes Park Avenue in Gateford, Worksop.

Clare Henderson, Olivia’s Mum, who supervised the litter pick, said: “They have worked so hard and worked together to cover all the ground we could and even held each other’s hands to lean over bits to get to the hard to reach bits.

Litter picking duo Olivia Henderson and Grace Hempson, are on a mission to clean up the local parks and woodlands

Advertisement

“We talked about how important it was not to leave our litter around and they were talking about the harm it could cause woodland creatures.

“It feels really good that our children recognise the importance of looking after our world and want to make our local environment a better place to be.”

Litter picking duo Olivia Henderson and Grace Hempson do their bit for the environment