Bassetlaw's Sundown Adventureland strikes bronze in UK Theme Park Awards 2022

For the third year, the British public were able to vote for their favourite theme parks – recognising the best rides and attractions, shows and events.

The awards were organised by ThemeParks-UK.com and presented in association with AttractionTickets.com.

This year saw 22 categories for theme parks to be nominated for, including ‘theme park of the year’, ‘best customer service’ and ‘best value’, and new categories included ‘best steel coaster’, ‘best wooden coaster’ and ‘best mascot’.

Sundown Adventureland's managing director Gaynor Corr, and director Shaun Malvern, accepted the bronze award on September 22.

A total of 204,501 public votes were cast and saw Sundown Adventureland, in Rampton, near Retford, receive a bronze award for Angry Birds Activity Park in the ‘best play experience’ category at the ceremony held at Drayton Manor on September 22.

The award comes just one month after the 30-acre park was named as one of the best amusements in Europe in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards 2022.

Shaun Malvern, director of Sundown Adventureland, said: “We are very pleased that after 10 years our guests still enjoy the Angry Birds play area.”

Gaynor Corr, managing director, said: “It is thanks to our guests for voting for us, we were very happy to receive an award and will carry on working hard as a team to ensure that our guests make lifelong memories whilst visiting us.”

The park was listed among other big names including Alton Towers, Drayton Manor, Blackpool Pleasure Beach and LEGOLAND.