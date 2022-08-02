Sundown Adventureland, located in Rampton, near Retford, has claimed for the second time an award celebrating it being one of the ‘best of the best’.

Tripadvisor, a travel guidance platform, recently announced its Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards 2022, which analyses the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings over the past year from real travellers using Tripadvisor.

The ‘Best of the Best’ award is the highest honour achievable and celebrates businesses that consistently deliver exceptional experiences to visitors.

Sundown Adventureland has been awarded Tripadvisor's 'best of the best' award for the second year running.

Debora Griffin, park director at Sundown Adventureland said: “Winning an award is always brilliant, but it feels even more special when our visitors and loyal fanbase make it happen – especially for the second year running.

“We can’t thank our visitors enough for continuing to leave us glowing reviews and highlighting what they love about our family-owned park.”

The achievement builds on Sundown Adventureland’s successful summer after the opening of its new overnight accommodation, Wild Acre Village.

Debora added: “The award is a testament to our loyal fan base that we’ve built up over 50 years, with my grandparents remaining passionate about consistent and high-quality customer service throughout their careers.

"We love seeing generations of families returning time after time and feel privileged that they choose Sundown as a location to make memories.”

The 30-acre park offers family fun and adventure, with a range of rides rides, and a selection of play areas for children to explore.

Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor said: “Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Winners. The Travellers’ Choice Awards recognise the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests.

“Ranking among the Travellers' Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic.

“Whether it's using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps taken to meet travellers' new demands.

“You've adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity.”

Sundown Adventureland is open from 10am to 5.30pm throughout the summer. To find out more of book a ticket, visit: www.sundownadventureland.co.uk.