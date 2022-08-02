It may only be the beginning of August, but the countdown to Christmas has officially begun as Retford Business Forum has announced this year’s Christmas market and lights switch-on event in Retford will take place on Sunday November 27 from 10am to 6pm.

Retford Business Forum, in partnership with North Notts BID and Bassetlaw District Council, are planning more stalls than ever before reaching further into the town, and the biggest craft market to date.

Courtesy of Retford Lions, visitors will be excited to meet the one-and-only Santa, and be entertained by the likes of Blue Ice Cheerleaders, The Sods, LCSD Dance Academy, Majestic Theatre School, Worksop Salvation Army Band, and much more.

This year is set to be the biggest Christmas event in Retford yet.

Santa will once again be searching for his own little helper who will be invited onto the stage at 5pm on the day to turn on the fantastic Christmas lights around the town.

Retford Business Forum has announced that due to requests from local residents fireworks will no longer be used and the money will instead be put towards more stalls, and entertainment, including a longer set from Slade tribute band Slyde.

Further updates will be available nearer the time on Facebook: Retford Business Forum, and their website.

Rick Brand, chair of Retford Business Forum said: “We are delighted to be working with our partners and volunteers to plan yet another great Retford Christmas market and lights switch-on event.

“There is already a massive interest in stall bookings, and we are looking forward to welcoming visitors to our wonderful town from near and far.”

Sally Gillborn, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “The annual Christmas market and lights switch-on is a spectacular event for the Retford community.

“We are thrilled to sponsor this year’s event and partner with Retford Business Forum and Bassetlaw District Council to deliver a packed Sunday of festive entertainment.

She added: “Now in our second term, we recognise the continuing importance to support local retailers through this period of trading and help to elevate the Christmas experience in our towns."

Councillor Madelaine Richardson, chair of Bassetlaw District Council, said: “It’s great to see that preparations are already in place to hold an even bigger and better Christmas celebration in Retford.