Airport owner the Peel Group has announced the airport will close later this year, despite the offer of public money to fund operating losses until 2023.

Coun James Naish, Bassetlaw Council leader, said: “The decision of Peel Group to close the airport, less than three days after the extended consultation period closed, shows what was widely expected, that a

decision had already been made by the owners behind the scenes.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“This is despite almost universal public support for the airport remaining open, as well as cross-party political support for its continued operation, including from the new Prime Minister.

“As a council, we simply can’t accept the Peel Group’s statement that ‘the intractable problem remains the fundamental and insufficient lack of current or prospective revenue streams, together with the airports high operating costs’.

“We know from our own analysis that there are a range of opportunities the airport simply hasn’t tapped into and a financial lifeline was offered to Peel Group to enable buyers to pull appropriate financial packages together over the coming months.

“The owners have instead ripped the carpet from underneath everyone, most obviously, the staff who they claim to be the airport’s ‘greatest asset’. Nobody treats their greatest asset in this way.”

The council, in conjunction with North Nottinghamshire Business Improvement District, conducted a review of DSA’s position in the aviation sector and regional economy, and submitted its own strategic review to the Peel Group.

The review set out how the douncil believes the closure of the airport could have a significant adverse impact on the local business community, be harmful to the economic growth of the region and the wider ‘levelling up’ agenda.

In addition, it identified a range of growth options for DSA so the long-term viability of the Airport can be secured.

Before the closure was confirmed, Coun Naish said: “Doncaster Sheffield Airport has become part of the fabric of our area and it is clear its closure would have wide-reaching implications for our community.

“Our report identified a number of options that would enable the Airport to maximise its contribution to the local and regional economy as well as, crucially, building its resilience for the future.”

The review stated it is extremely premature to consider closing such a valuable regional infrastructure asset before all possible options have been considered.

Coun Naish said: “We will continue to work as closely as possible with public and private stakeholders to ensure all avenues are explored through to the end of October.

“As we have said previously, the council is convinced there are a number of opportunities available that would enable the airport to maximise its contribution to the local and regional economy as well as, crucially, building its resilience for the future.