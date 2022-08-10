April Hayman at the newly opened book exchange in Blyth near Worksop

All across the UK vintage red telephone boxes are being converted into micro libraries and book exchanges.

After planning permission was recently granted by Bassetlaw District Council to convert the former British Telecom payphone into a book exchange, the renovation work of the K6 commemorative box was soon undertaken by locals and residents of Blyth.

The K6 box was designed in 1935 by British designer and architect Sir Giles GIlbert Scott, and was the sixth version of the telephone box to be found on the UK streets.

Phone box Book Exchange at Blyth near Worksop

The Blyth kiosk was placed in the village during the 1950’s.

Residents of the village have donated hundreds of books and the stocks will be self replenishing as visitors to the telephone box can select a book to take home and read provided they give one back.

Project leader and Blyth resident, April Hayman, commented: “I am so happy to have been able to recently re-furbish our old BT phone box into a book exchange.

"What a wonderful example of re-use for the phone box and the books.

Newly opened telephone box book exchange in Blyth near Worksop

“It gives residents of all ages, who may not be able to get to council run libraries, a way to still get all the benefits of reading.

“All the hard work and effort has been so worthwhile as I am keen to give back to the community I love and have also found it so very rewarding.”

A whole community project. I’ve already had positive comments and the box has been visited today and books exchanged which makes me so happy.

Blyth village book exchange is now open for business, and can be found in the heart of the village.

She added: “I offered to re-paint the telephone box myself and stock the shelving with donated books the villagers have generously supplied me with.