Green light to convert derelict Blyth public phone box into community book exchange

The application was made by Blyth Parish Council to convert the former public box on Retford Road into the exchange, which will allow residents to take unwanted or previously read books to the facility and exchange with those left by other readers.

The application was given the go-ahead by planners at Bassetlaw District Council this week.

Work will include restoring the K6 box, first introduced in 1935 to commemorate the Silver Jubilee of George V, to its former glory, before interiors are removed and replaced with book shelves.

One of the traditional K6 phone boxes

The grade II-listed box – the most iconic design of all public phone boxes – is one of around 10,000 situated around the country, the vast majority of which are now derelict and falling into disrepair, from the 60,000 initially installed.

The Blyth kiosk, which sits at the heart of the conservation area, probably dates from the early-to-mid 1950s, as it includes the ER crest, suggesting that it was placed after the Queen’s Coronation in 1952, documents state. It was grade listed in 1990.

An environmental impact report states: “The restorative works proposed under this scheme would see the special interest of the grade II-listed kiosk enhanced.

"The timber frame, which houses the front panel glazing is in need of repair, and the paintwork of the cast iron frame is now faded.

"The need to convert the kiosk is regarded as necessary in order to conserve the asset for future generations. There is arguably a degree of harm that will come to the special interest of the kiosk.

"However, this is likely to be diminutive, and is most certainly outweighed by the tangible public benefit that comes with seeing the kiosk converted to a

community asset.”

A design and access statement issued on behalf of the parish council states that the kiosk is surrounded by a large number of other grade listed buildings within the conservation area, and its conversion to a book exchange is an extension of the strong sense of community spitir that has been evident in Blyth for many years.