Mr Stafford, who was elected in 2019, has previously served as a Parliamentary Private Secretary in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Stafford said: “I am pleased to say I have recently been promoted to the (unpaid) position of vice-chairman for the national Conservative Party.

Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley.

“With a particular focus on policy, this new role will allow me to continue to make sure that Rother Valley's voice is heard at the highest levels.