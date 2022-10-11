News you can trust since 1895

Rother Valley MP named Conservative Party vice-chairman

Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford has been appointed as vice-chairman of the Conservative Party in a Government reshuffle.

Mr Stafford, who was elected in 2019, has previously served as a Parliamentary Private Secretary in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Stafford said: “I am pleased to say I have recently been promoted to the (unpaid) position of vice-chairman for the national Conservative Party.

“With a particular focus on policy, this new role will allow me to continue to make sure that Rother Valley's voice is heard at the highest levels.

“But of course my role as the MP for Rother Valley will always take precedence – and I will do everything I can to make Rother Valley a better place to live, work and play.”

