The winning design will feature on the front of the card, which Alexander Stafford will send to more than 2,000 people, including residents in Rother Valley, MPs in the House of Commons and even Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Open to all children aged 11 and under, the competition will run until 7 November, after which all entries received will be judged and the winner and runners up announced.

Mr Stafford said: “It is that time of year again and I cannot wait to see what the children in Rother Valley come up with this time around.

Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley.

“I am always extremely proud to distribute my Christmas card to so many people, across both the constituency and country, and I look forward to doing so again this year and showing everyone just how much talent there is here in Rother Valley.

“I hope lots of children will send their artwork in and help me spread some Christmas cheer.”

Children wishing to take part should post their entries to Mr Stafford’s constituency office at 39 Laughton Road, Dinnington, Sheffield S25 2PN.

Advertisement

Entries, which are non-returnable, should be on A4 plain paper, with, on the reverse, the child's full name. age, school they attend and year group, along with the name and address of the parent or guardian giving consent for them to enter.

Entries should use coloured pencil, pen or paint only and not use any glitter or anything 3D, like buttons and sequins.