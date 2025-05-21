Political Opinion: With new rules on immigration, Labour is finally honouring what “take back control” meant

In 2016, voters in my constituency overwhelmingly supported leaving the European Union and taking back control of our borders. Since then however, governments have lost control.

Net migration almost quadrupled to one million between 2019 and 2023. That is roughly the population of Birmingham, our second largest city, coming to our country in a single year, with all the pressure this puts on housing and public services. This while 3 million people are out of work on long-term sickness, and one in 8 young people not in employment.

The truth is this is what the system was designed to do. Rather than doing the hard yards on welfare reform or skills investment, the Tories reformed our borders post-Brexit to bring in cheap foreign labour.

This chaos is not what people voted for, or what they had in mind when previous governments pledged to “take back control”.

Jake Richards MP

During the election I lost count of the number of conversations I had on the door with people telling me they felt let down by years of promise after promise to bring migration under control.

What people want is fairness: living in this country is a privilege that is earned, not a right. Our economy’s focus should be giving British people the jobs and skills they need to get on, not importing cheap labour.

Before the election, Labour pledged to bring down net migration and rebuild the broken migration system.

That is what we are now delivering.

Last week’s White Paper establishes tough new controls to restore order to the system We are raising the bar on who can come to the UK and ending this country’s reliance on overseas labour.

Employers wanting to use overseas labour to fill shortages below degree level will first need to develop alternative domestic training plans.

We’re ending automatic settlement and citizenship for anyone living here for five years.

And we’re raising English language requirements to ensure those wishing to live and work in the UK speak a higher standard of English.

These new measures come on top of our crack down on illegal migration.

Migration is part of this country’s history – we need an immigration system that works in our national interest, to restore confidence and get Britain working. I am proud to support a Government delivering on this.