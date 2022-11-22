Chapman Fields – made possible thanks to investment from the Premier League, The FA and the Football Foundation – was officially opened by Coun Tajamal Khan, Rotherham borough mayor.

After netting a £670k grant from the Football Foundation, work began on the site in June 2022.

The new facility, on the front playing field at Wales High School, is designed to support school students, as well as grassroots sports in the community.

Wales High School.

The new pitch, named after famous football manager Herbert Chapman, who was born in Kivetno Park, is lined to allow matches from five-a-side to 11-a-side, along with spectator areas.

The all-weather site is set to be used by the school and partner clubs and organisations, including Kiveton Park Football Club, Killamarsh Dynamos, Sheffield United Foundation, and Rotherham United Community Sports Trust.

Pepe Di’Iasio, school headteacher, said: “We are delighted to be opening Chapman Fields.

“The funding from the Football Foundation has been key in supporting the students, as well as grassroots sports in the local community and beyond.

“Providing affordable, flexible opportunities for all members of society to take part and use the new facility has been and will continue to be paramount to the school.