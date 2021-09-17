Notts fire chiefs welcome drop in blazes and rescues

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was ‘pleased to report’ the number of incidents it attended fell during 2020/21.

In its newly published Annual Statement of Assurance, it said fires fell by 5 per cent, while other incidents dropped 7 per cent – as well as fires, crews are also called to help with traffic collisions, animal and water rescues, rescues from heights or confined spaces, incidents involving hazardous chemicals and to support other emergency services.

A service spokesman said: “Of the fires and other incidents our firefighters did attend, they rescued 1,277 people.

Nottinghamshire firefighters taking part in a training exercise at Thoresby Hall Hotel.

“Our response standard is to attend all incidents, from the time we are mobilised in an average of eight minutes.

“We are pleased to report we managed to reach those in danger within an average of seven minutes, 50 seconds.

“Decreases in fires and other incidents allow firefighters to focus on preventing incidents from happening, by visiting or speaking with those who could be at risk of a fire in their home or by holding events to engage with communities.”

During the year, crews and prevention staff carried out nearly 6,000 ‘safe and well’ visits, giving fire safety advice and fitting smoke alarms, alongside 150 fire, road or water safety initiatives.

Chief Fire Officer John Buckley, of Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service.

Humanitarian work

Service staff have also assisted with a range of humanitarian work during the coronavirus pandemic – helping give vaccinations to more than 71,500 people, deliver more than 12,500 food or medicine parcels and build 22 testing centres.

Chief Fire Officer John Buckley, who is set to retire in April, said: “We are proud to deliver the best service we possibly can to people, which helps reduce incidents and save lives.

“When we are not responding to emergencies, we use our time wisely by helping to improve fire safety in our communities or by supporting our partners.”

Coun Michael Payne, Nottinghamshire Fire Authority chairman, said: “I have been reassured by this report that our fire service is taking every opportunity to improve public safety.

“The annual report makes sure the service is achieving its longer-term strategy and is fulfilling its ambition of creating even safer communities.”