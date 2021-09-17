Stagecoach East Midlands tweeted more than 60 times last week about cancelled services in Worksop - blaming ‘staff shortages’, which is affecting the company across the country.

Earlier this month, the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers (RMT) union announced their members would be taking industrial action as part of a national campaign to secure professional pay rates for bus drivers.

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said: "It's well established now that we are facing a national shortage of bus drivers as staff leave over poor pay and conditions.

“It is ridiculous that Stagecoach have chosen this moment to kick their staff in the teeth over pay. The consequences for local services will be horrific.

“RMT is fighting for professional wages for professional drivers and our East Midlands Stagecoach members are leading that charge with others across the country set to follow.

“The company should stop their attacks on pay and start talking seriously about a just and fair settlement.”

Union Bus workers are taking 'industrial action' over low pay.

RMT staff in Worksop have voted not to work overtime or on rest days from today until October 1 and from October 1-22, following in the footsteps of their colleagues in Mansfield.

A Stagecoach East Midlands spokesman said the firm has made ‘five separate offers’ to the union, but none have been taken forward for members to vote on, although it expects the industrial action will have 'minimal impact' on services.

He said: “We remain disappointed with the union's stance, particularly when we have worked hard to protect the jobs of our people; bus networks are requiring taxpayer support as a result of the pandemic.

“Local people who depend on buses to get to work and access public services, as well as local businesses struggling to recover from the pandemic, will be dismayed at the disruption that will be caused by this unnecessary action.