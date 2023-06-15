New car for north Nottinghamshire first responders
NNCFR, a group of volunteers working with East Midlands Ambulance Service, have just received a new car for their work.
The all-electric Kia Niro is leased via EMAS, but paid for with donations and fundraising by the group. The lease is for three years with an annual cost of £6,000.The 30 responders, include a doctor, midwife, nurses, off-duty paramedics, technicians, emergency ambulance care assistants in the NHS, as well as members in all walks of life.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They voluntarily assist the local ambulance service by attending life threatening emergencies prior to the ambulance or paramedic arriving on scene.
Graham Robinson said: “We are busy providing support in our own time to our community, responding and also attending community events.
“We have been able to safe lives using our defibrillator and also carry oxygen, other support equipment, and a special chair to help lift patients off the floor following a fall.
“We recently were called out six times in six hours. The ambulance service select and recruit the members who need an enhanced DBS certificate, good health and a driving licence and must be aged over 18 and complete the training courses”.The car has a “Seth” sticker on the rear window in memory of Seth Bartle, an 11-year-old Retford boy killed in a road accident a few years ago, and excess funds raised in his memory were donated to support the responder car.The group would be pleased to receive funding in support of the lease costs – see northnottscfr.co.uk