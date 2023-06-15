NNCFR, a group of volunteers working with East Midlands Ambulance Service, have just received a new car for their work.

The all-electric Kia Niro is leased via EMAS, but paid for with donations and fundraising by the group. The lease is for three years with an annual cost of £6,000.The 30 responders, include a doctor, midwife, nurses, off-duty paramedics, technicians, emergency ambulance care assistants in the NHS, as well as members in all walks of life.

They voluntarily assist the local ambulance service by attending life threatening emergencies prior to the ambulance or paramedic arriving on scene.

North Nottinghamshire Responders with their new car.

Graham Robinson said: “We are busy providing support in our own time to our community, responding and also attending community events.

“We have been able to safe lives using our defibrillator and also carry oxygen, other support equipment, and a special chair to help lift patients off the floor following a fall.