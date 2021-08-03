The car crashed into a tree on the A631 between Maltby and Tickhill.

The 67-year-old driver of a Skoda Octavia Scout suffered serious injuries when his car left the A631 between Tickhill and Maltby yesterday morning.

At around 11.40am, the blue Skoda reportedly left the carriageway 500 yards prior to the entrance of Maltby Colliery and collided with a tree.

The driver of the Skoda, from Maltby, is believed to have suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

Ambulance crews transported him to hospital, where he currently remains in a critical condition, police said.

South Yorkshire Police ffficers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or the movements of the Skoda prior to it leaving the carriageway, to contact them.